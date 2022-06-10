Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Receives $121.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.67.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Boot Barn stock opened at $86.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.06. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $65.79 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.80.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,531.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $241,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,180 shares of company stock worth $2,152,991. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 36.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Boot Barn by 924.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Boot Barn by 41.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

