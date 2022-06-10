Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Receives $121.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.67.
BOOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
Boot Barn stock opened at $86.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.06. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $65.79 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.80.
In related news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,531.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $241,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,180 shares of company stock worth $2,152,991. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 36.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Boot Barn by 924.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Boot Barn by 41.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.
About Boot Barn (Get Rating)
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
