BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 787 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MA traded down $13.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $335.74. 28,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,790,088. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $305.61 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $326.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $351.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.43.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

