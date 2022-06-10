BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after buying an additional 1,812,033 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,911,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,758,000 after buying an additional 193,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,559,000 after buying an additional 1,175,823 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,907,000 after acquiring an additional 112,994 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,942,000 after acquiring an additional 106,939 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $5.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.07. 1,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,158. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.80 and its 200-day moving average is $208.75. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $178.19 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.