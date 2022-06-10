BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $3.61 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,010,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,990,000 after buying an additional 1,596,506 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,978,000 after buying an additional 635,823 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 278.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 643,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000,000 after buying an additional 473,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,203,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,957,000 after buying an additional 205,523 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHD. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.79.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.85. 4,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,836. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.76 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

About Church & Dwight (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.