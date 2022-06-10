BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Decreases Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,640 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 94.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 248,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $119,249,000 after purchasing an additional 120,925 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW stock traded down $14.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $501.29. 11,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,326. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $545.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $540.05. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.00 and a 1 year high of $640.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.48.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total transaction of $7,395,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,732 shares of company stock worth $48,373,122 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

