BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after buying an additional 396,104 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 34,967 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,482,857 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $384,193,000 after purchasing an additional 84,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.36. The stock had a trading volume of 164,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,525,236. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.30. The company has a market capitalization of $87.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.96.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

