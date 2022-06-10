Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 1,352.4% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

BYPLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 1,030 ($12.91) to GBX 780 ($9.77) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 800 ($10.03) to GBX 695 ($8.71) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 725 ($9.09) to GBX 800 ($10.03) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bodycote presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.50.

Get Bodycote alerts:

OTCMKTS:BYPLF remained flat at $$8.08 during midday trading on Friday. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands. Bodycote has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $8.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.