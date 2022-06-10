Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $207.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) to post sales of $207.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $210.00 million. Bluegreen Vacations reported sales of $193.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full year sales of $842.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $841.30 million to $842.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $869.40 million, with estimates ranging from $868.90 million to $869.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $195.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.18 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BVH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 37.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BVH traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.66. The company had a trading volume of 657 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,700. Bluegreen Vacations has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Bluegreen Vacations’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

