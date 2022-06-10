Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) Trading Down 3%

Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE – Get Rating) shares traded down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62.

Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter. Blue Ridge Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 11.62%.

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake – Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club.

