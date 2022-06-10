BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Shares Down 1.1%

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Rating) was down 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.75 and last traded at $45.83. Approximately 14,032 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 71,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.32.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 66,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,166,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 412.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter.

