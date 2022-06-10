Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.03

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.03 and last traded at C$2.06, with a volume of 537152 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.21.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of C$416.39 million and a P/E ratio of 9.91.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.