Bitcoin Incognito Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 37.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $7,246.40 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000422 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

