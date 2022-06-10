Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $334.60 and last traded at $334.80, with a volume of 7174 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $355.44.

Specifically, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $1,862,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,338 shares in the company, valued at $72,393,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Baumgartner purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $352.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,562,870.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $490.43.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Company Profile (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

