Binemon Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges (BIN)

Binemon (BIN) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 10th. One Binemon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binemon has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $726,035.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Binemon has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.54 or 0.00330592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.33 or 0.00445139 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 407.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00026608 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Binemon Coin Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

