Binamon 24-Hour Volume Reaches $691,783.00 (BMON)

Binamon (BMON) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One Binamon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Binamon has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Binamon has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $691,783.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Binamon alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.93 or 0.00337462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 675.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00040495 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.92 or 0.00435334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Binamon Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Buying and Selling Binamon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binamon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binamon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binamon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binamon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.