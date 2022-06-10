Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) dropped 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $118.03 and last traded at $120.04. Approximately 15,042 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,590,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.04.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BILL. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bill.com to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.27.

Get Bill.com alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The business had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $96,127.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,488.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 10,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.86, for a total transaction of $2,028,343.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,664 shares of company stock worth $13,106,028. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,668.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316,969 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 8,810.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,860 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth $296,921,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $185,970,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 12.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,321,000 after purchasing an additional 633,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.