Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) dropped 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $118.03 and last traded at $120.04. Approximately 15,042 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,590,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.04.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BILL. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bill.com to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.27.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $96,127.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,488.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 10,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.86, for a total transaction of $2,028,343.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,664 shares of company stock worth $13,106,028. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,668.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316,969 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 8,810.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,860 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth $296,921,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $185,970,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 12.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,321,000 after purchasing an additional 633,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
About Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
