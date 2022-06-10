Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bilibili’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.44). Bilibili posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bilibili will report full year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.81). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bilibili.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($4.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($3.64). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. KGI Securities lowered Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.94.

Shares of Bilibili stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.55. 357,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,026,587. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $129.24.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 278.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 807.0% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

