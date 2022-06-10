BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,414.29 ($30.25).

A number of analysts recently commented on BHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($30.08) to GBX 2,250 ($28.20) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.83) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.83) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, May 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.93) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.83) to GBX 2,400 ($30.08) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP stock traded down GBX 74 ($0.93) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 2,558 ($32.06). The company had a trading volume of 3,093,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,823,243. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,774.56 ($22.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,040 ($38.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,716.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,509.09. The company has a market cap of £129.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.