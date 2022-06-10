Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.40-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.30 billion-$49.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.12 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays downgraded Best Buy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.88.

Best Buy stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.61. 214,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,767,064. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $69.07 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.07%.

In other news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $132,799.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $421,896.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,522 shares of company stock valued at $8,183,822. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

