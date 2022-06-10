Berry Data Trading Down 5.1% Over Last Week (BRY)

Berry Data (BRY) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 10th. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $275,703.77 and $20,333.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Berry Data has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.92 or 0.00335841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 243.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00028161 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.06 or 0.00435801 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

