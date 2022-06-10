Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkeley Lights Inc. is a Digital Cell Biology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. Berkeley Lights Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLI opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. Berkeley Lights has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $354.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 7.52.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 89.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Hobbs sold 7,531 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $37,429.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,725 shares in the company, valued at $908,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 35.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,353 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 560.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 79,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 67,699 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 21.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,485,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights (Get Rating)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkeley Lights (BLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.