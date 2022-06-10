Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,904,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,622,000 after buying an additional 763,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,137,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,329,000 after purchasing an additional 585,018 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,702 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,837,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,712,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,418,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,746,000 after acquiring an additional 325,550 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $163.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,482,314. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.98. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.61 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $225.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

