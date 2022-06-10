Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.9% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $31,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,485,812,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,589,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 54,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after acquiring an additional 21,352 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 87,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,382,000.
NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $4.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.44. 60,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,936,782. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $190.66 and a one year high of $244.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.50.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.