Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,430 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

TIP traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,162,491. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $116.99 and a one year high of $131.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.30.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

