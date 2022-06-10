Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $5.20 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 57,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $565,000. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 726,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,280,000 after acquiring an additional 54,363 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 404,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,407,000 after acquiring an additional 14,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.28. 1,316,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,866,886. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.43. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

