Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $4.61 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $74.89. 46,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,477,536. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $73.22 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.67 and a 200 day moving average of $78.26.

