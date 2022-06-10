Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $15.33 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $670,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $7.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.36. 35,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,210. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $222.14 and a one year high of $328.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.01.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.