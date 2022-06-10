Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.14 on Friday, reaching $61.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,385. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $59.95 and a 52-week high of $85.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.13.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

