Beefy.Finance One Day Volume Hits $1.93 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 10th. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00078190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000572 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00016193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00039575 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00195840 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00008075 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

