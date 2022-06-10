Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Given New €58.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTYGet Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($58.06) to €58.00 ($62.37) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bechtle stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. Bechtle has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58.

Bechtle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

