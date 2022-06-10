BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Plans Dividend of $0.03

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0347 per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th.
BDO Unibank stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. BDO Unibank has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $27.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.89.
About BDO Unibank (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BDO Unibank (BDOUY)
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
Receive News & Ratings for BDO Unibank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BDO Unibank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.