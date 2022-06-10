Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.11

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$10.11 and last traded at C$10.17, with a volume of 458852 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.64.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.68 billion and a PE ratio of -7.11.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Senior Officer Robert Allen Spurr sold 1,595 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.96, for a total value of C$44,595.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$688,276.55.

About Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

