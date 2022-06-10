Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.11

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$10.11 and last traded at C$10.17, with a volume of 458852 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.64.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.68 billion and a PE ratio of -7.11.
About Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC)
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
Featured Stories
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.