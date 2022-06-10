BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Chairman Purchases $47,751.30 in Stock

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) Chairman Matt Meeker bought 28,089 shares of BARK stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $47,751.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 9,803,686 shares in the company, valued at $16,666,266.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE BARK opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. BARK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $13.57.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $128.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.90 million. BARK had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.40%. Equities research analysts predict that BARK, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BARK. Cannell & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BARK by 27,905.6% in the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 3,024,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in BARK by 91.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,650,000 after buying an additional 2,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BARK during the third quarter worth about $14,554,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BARK by 27,682.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after buying an additional 1,854,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in BARK by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after buying an additional 1,564,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BARK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BARK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BARK from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.07.

The Original BARK Company, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Eats name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand.

