Barclays Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €225.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €225.00 ($241.94) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALV. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €280.00 ($301.08) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($259.14) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($268.82) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($279.57) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €250.00 ($268.82) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €189.38 ($203.63) on Tuesday. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($179.89) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($222.37). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €206.72 and a 200-day moving average price of €210.00.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

