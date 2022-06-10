Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.57

Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 202400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Separately, Cormark set a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Banyan Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$126.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.40.

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. The Company's flagship asset is the AurMac Project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.

