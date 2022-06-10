Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$147.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$165.00 to C$149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$156.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of BMO stock traded down C$3.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$131.49. 688,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,592. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$121.76 and a 12-month high of C$154.47. The company has a market cap of C$85.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$138.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$141.88.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.12 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.66 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 14.4799992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 26.21%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.