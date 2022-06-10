Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.2% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $508,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 541,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,900,000 after acquiring an additional 19,302 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 327,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,458,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,895,000 after acquiring an additional 38,612 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $4,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,378,376. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $267.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

