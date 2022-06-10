Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 161,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 21,685 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $347,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $593,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 69,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

BAC opened at $34.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

