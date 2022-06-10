Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,466,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 269,793 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 0.7% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Bank of America worth $198,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE:BAC opened at $33.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average of $42.28. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.