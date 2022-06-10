Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $85.23 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) will post $85.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.80 million and the highest is $86.30 million. Banc of California posted sales of $64.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full-year sales of $345.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $338.80 million to $353.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $378.33 million, with estimates ranging from $361.50 million to $400.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $82.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.90 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BANC. Raymond James lowered shares of Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Banc of California presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of BANC traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,605. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Banc of California by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Banc of California by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,614,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,967,000 after purchasing an additional 62,162 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Banc of California by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,475,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,198,000 after purchasing an additional 253,321 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its position in Banc of California by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 3,452,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,232 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Banc of California by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,499,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,187,000 after purchasing an additional 266,482 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

