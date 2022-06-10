Ball (NYSE:BALL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ball Corporation is a provider of metal packaging for beverages, foods & household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. Ball Corporation stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLL. A few years ago, Ball introduced ReAl – a revolutionary technology utilizing recycled aluminum to create a metal alloy that exhibits increased strength and allows weight reduction of the container without affecting package integrity. The original ReAl, which replaced the standard aluminum aerosol can, included 25 percent recycled material to yield an 11 percent lighter package. “

Get Ball alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BALL. Truist Financial raised Ball from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $70.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.56. Ball has a 1-year low of $67.11 and a 1-year high of $98.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.39%.

Ball Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ball (BALL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.