Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Receives GBX 393.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 393.75 ($4.93).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAB shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 356 ($4.46) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.02) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of BAB traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 368 ($4.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 323.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 320.61. Babcock International Group has a 12-month low of GBX 253.60 ($3.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 388.47 ($4.87).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

