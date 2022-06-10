Baader Bank Analysts Give CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) a €100.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($107.53) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($125.81) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA stock opened at €87.90 ($94.52) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $632.11 million and a P/E ratio of 14.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €86.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is €103.25. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €78.60 ($84.52) and a 1-year high of €135.80 ($146.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photo prints, photo books, wall arts, photo calendars, greeting cards, photo cases, and other photo gifts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.