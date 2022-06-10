B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Trading 2.3% Higher

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) shares traded up 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $4.04. 536,973 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 11,839,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.28.

Get B2Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.