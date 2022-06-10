Axos Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:AX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $179.45 Million

Brokerages forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) will report $179.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $184.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $174.70 million. Axos Financial reported sales of $158.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year sales of $706.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $699.10 million to $712.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $778.94 million, with estimates ranging from $749.10 million to $806.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $178.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.24 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 32.23%.

NASDAQ:AX traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $38.30. 223,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.45. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $62.44.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

