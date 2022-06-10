Axiom Properties Limited (ASX:AXI) Insider Acquires A$17,026.14 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2022

Axiom Properties Limited (ASX:AXIGet Rating) insider Ben Laurance acquired 283,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,026.14 ($12,249.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Axiom Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axiom Properties Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property investment, development, and rental activities in Australia. The company's property portfolio comprises mixed-use residential, retail, hotel, and car parking and office developments, as well as a 600-lot residential subdivision development.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Axiom Properties (ASX:AXI)

Receive News & Ratings for Axiom Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axiom Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.