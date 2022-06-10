Axiom Properties Limited (ASX:AXI) Insider Acquires A$17,026.14 in Stock

Axiom Properties Limited (ASX:AXI – Get Rating) insider Ben Laurance acquired 283,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,026.14 ($12,249.02).
The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.
Axiom Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
