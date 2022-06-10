Avon Protection (OTCMKTS:AVNBF) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Avon Protection plc (OTCMKTS:AVNBF – Get Rating) were down 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 13.22 and last traded at 13.22. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 343 shares. The stock had previously closed at 14.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Avon Protection from GBX 1,120 ($14.04) to GBX 1,040 ($13.03) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is 14.62.

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

