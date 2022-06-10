Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP Sells $15,108.21 in Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) VP David J. Meyer sold 349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $15,108.21. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,701.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AVA opened at $42.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average of $43.14. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.62. Avista Co. has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $46.90.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Avista had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $448.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Avista’s payout ratio is 83.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avista by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Avista in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVA shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

