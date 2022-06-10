Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.99

Shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.99 and last traded at $17.03, with a volume of 178837 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Australia and New Zealand Banking Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.5047 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANZBY)

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.