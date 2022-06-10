Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.70), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 39.28% and a negative return on equity of 44.60%.
Aurora Mobile stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,494. The stock has a market cap of $119.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04. Aurora Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Aurora Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.
Aurora Mobile Company Profile
Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile app developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence; and offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.
