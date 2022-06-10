Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.70), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 39.28% and a negative return on equity of 44.60%.

Aurora Mobile stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,494. The stock has a market cap of $119.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04. Aurora Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Aurora Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aurora Mobile by 26.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile in the second quarter worth $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Aurora Mobile by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 800,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 36,531 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Mobile by 356.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile app developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence; and offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.

